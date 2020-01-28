× Police: Wayne County woman arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) arrested a 51-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with a drug dealing investigation.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at a home on the 200 block of South 12th Street on January 28 by the task force assisted by the Richmond SWAT Team.

Police said resident Linda S. Allen, 51, had a sealed warrant for her arrest for two felony counts of dealing cocaine.

Allen was found inside the home and was arrested without incident.

Another search warrant for evidence leading to the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics was also executed by WCDTF.

WCDTF said an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was located inside the residence.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Allen was taken to the Wayne County Jail on the warrants, the first of which had a bond of $150,000.