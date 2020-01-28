2019 Indy 500 winner Pagenaud unveils ticket for 2020 race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There's a new face of the Indianapolis 500.

Simon Pagenaud, winner of the 2019 Indy 500, unveiled the ticket for this year's race at City Market downtown on Tuesday.

Pagenaud joined Penske Entertainment Corp. president Mark Miles and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles for the unveiling.

The ticket features Pagenaud drinking the milk during the Victory Circle celebrations. In the upper corner, it also shows his battle with runner-up Alexander Rossi in the closing laps of the race. A first-time winner of the 500, Pagenaud says the ticket captures the emotions of that day back in May.

"This is actually the moment when I realized what just happened. It just sank in. Before that, everything was very blurry. You get grabbed left, right and center, and you don't really know where to go after the win,” Pagenaud said.

Pagenaud's win was the 18th Indy 500 win by Team Penske and the first by a Frenchman since 1920.

“It's so crazy. So that moment is the moment I had to myself drinking the milk, and that will always be the sweetest moment of my life,” he said. “I've always wanted to be on the ticket. I always dreamt of it, but now that it's reality, it's even more special. It's a kid's dream come true."

During the unveiling, Boles asked Pagenaud to bring his dog Norman up to the stage, and presented them with a gift. Pagenaud now has his own special ticket featuring Norman on it for row "K9" in "Terrier Terrace."

Pagenaud said he's grateful that so many people have shared his love of dogs.

“It's been great to have all this support through him, and with him to live this incredible life," he said.

Pagenaud said the goal now is to be featured on next year's ticket after coming back even stronger and winning again.

"It's great to have done it once, but once you've done it once, you just want it more and more."

Tickets for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24th are on sale now. Tickets will be mailed out in early March in all 50 states plus several international countries.