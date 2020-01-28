Blue 4 is on his little way to becoming Butler’s live mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Butler University just welcomed a new puppy to become their next live mascots, but the little guy has a long road ahead of him if he's going to be their leading man.

Blue 4 is only twelve weeks old but already knows how to sit and stay. His handler, Evan Krauss, calls him a genius dog, as he learned those commands in just a day. The university is acclimating him to his new role as Blue 3, his predecessor, is set to retire at graduation this year. Blue 4 will take over in May.

“You just want to make sure that these dogs go out healthy, and they can have a long retirement," Krauss said.

The pup is not only going to have to learn to be an adult but learn to be a mascot. In addition to learning the pregame rituals, job training involves being acclimated to a wide range of public situations that may spook the average dog.

“Places with lots of people, places with music, places with food, some puppies, some babies, big groups of people, small groups of people, all while music is going on, different lighting,” Krauss listed before describing a pregame ritual, “The Butler Blues run across the entirety of the basketball court to a rawhide bone, so Tripp (Nickname of Blue 3) will have to teach Blue.”

Perhaps this is just a glimpse of him getting ready for his on-court debut.

Believe it or not, Blue 4 is one of more than 50 live mascots in the country.