Balloons released in memory of Sawmill Saloon shooting victims

Posted 8:59 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 09:02PM, January 28, 2020
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On the city's east side, a community remembers two people who were killed in a shooting at the Sawmill Saloon.

Balloons were released in the memory of Deron Gray and James Ratcliffe, in the same spot where that violent night occurred.

Tuesday marks two years since five people were shot at the bar after a fight spilled out into the parking lot. Two arrests were made in the deadly double shooting.

Several groups spoke at the memorial, sharing uplifting messages and addressing gun violence in our city.

"I can't even put into words the emotions that I felt," said Charlene Terry, Deron Gray's cousin. "Just the hurt, pain, you know, numbness."

Terry said it meant a lot to her, to see everyone support her cousin and keep his memory alive.

The Sawmill Saloon is no longer open.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.