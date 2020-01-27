UPDATE: 2 men killed after shooting outside club on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men are dead after a shooting outside of a club on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Pony Club Indy around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man on the front porch who had been shot multiple times. They also found a man who appeared to be dead lying in a car to the south of the club.

According to preliminary investigation, IMPD says the person who is dead was a patron at the club causing trouble, and the man shot on the front porch was the club security guard.

IMPD says the patron was causing trouble inside the club, and the security guard had to physically escort him out of the building. Police say he got in his car and drove by, and some gun shots were exchanged.

“It appears that the security guard possibly shot the deceased, but we don’t know that for sure. We do have the weapon of the security officer, but there could have been a second person. We just don’t know as of now,” IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner said.

Medics transported the security guard to the hospital in critical condition. He died a few hours later.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available to us.