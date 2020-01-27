× Silver Alert declared for missing 82-year-old Portage man

PORTAGE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 82-year-old Portage man.

The Portage Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph W. Thomas, 82, who was last seen Saturday.

Thomas is described as 5′ 8″ tall, 190 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and a knit stocking hat.

Joseph is missing from Portage, Indiana which is 156 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police said Thomas was last seen on Saturday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m., and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact the Portage Police Department at 219-477-3000 or call 911 immediately.