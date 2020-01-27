Ruoff Music Center announces hard rock summer show with Disturbed featuring Staind

Posted 11:21 am, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 27, 2020

Disturbed (Photo by Travis Shinn)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hard rock band Disturbed confirmed a 31-date tour Monday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their smash debut album, The Sickness.

The announcement comes on the heels of their new music video release, “Hold on to Memories” directed by Matt Mahurin, director of their “Sound of Silence” video.

Promoter Live Nation said the two-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling band’s The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will stop throughout amphitheaters in North America.

Co-produced by Frank Productions and Live Nation, the trek features very special guests Staind and Bad Wolves with Disturbed performing songs off from The Sickness, as well as tracks from their most recent studio release, Evolution.

The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour is set to stop in at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, August 23 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. here.

Live Nation said select ticket pre-sale offers begin Tuesday, January 28 with special VIP, meet & greet, and merch bundle packages. For more info, click here.

The tour is also a part of the Live Nation exclusive Ticket to Rock 2020 packages at select amphitheaters across the country. More details can be found at TicketToRock.LiveNation.com

