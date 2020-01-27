Minor winter weather concerns for beginning of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly start to our morning with wind chills mainly in the 20s but a few in the teens. Jackets will be needed throughout the day but very little active weather is expected so no major concerns as you head out the door. Clouds stick around today (and most of the week) so that'll make our seasonable temperatures feel chilly. We could have a brief, light wintry mix so be cautious on the roads. Only trace amount of ice is expected to accumulate and no shoveling is expected. Still cloudy today with a high a bit above average as we climb back to the low 40s. Isolated flurries are possible but no accumulations are expected. An overall quiet week ahead so I'll turn your eye to the weekend. We have a wintry mix in the forecast Saturday which will be the fifth wintery Saturday and sixth wet Saturday in a row! And, like many of those previous weekend, we'll be quiet and above overage on Sunday. Other than that, just a few chances for flurries this week and temperatures only dipping below freezing in the early morning hours. Clouds will be our main problem only because this time of the year is when our morale tends to fall because of the lack of sunshine. Try to stay active this week to keep your spirits up. The good news is that our average temperatures are headed up and we only have 59 days left until Spring.