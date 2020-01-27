License plate scanners coming to Fishers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind, - Fishers will be installing license plate scanners along 96th Street in hopes of catching more wanted individuals.

The readers scan hundreds of plates per minute and run them through databases.

"We believe this helps us to know when someone is up here that may be less desirable," said Police Chief Edward Gebhart.

Chief Gebhart applauded the unique safety precaution. The city is requiring a developer to buy four license plate readers for Fishers.

It is part of an agreement to bring a fitness center to a property at 96th and Lantern Road.

"In terms of them, they want to be safe," he said. "They want to make sure the area maintains so they can have a fruitful business."

The readers cost about $15,000 each and will be placed on fixtures along 96th Street.

"We set in codes in those license plate readers to tell us if certain things are hitting," he said.

They can use that information to possibly find a suspect or gather more information on a case. He said it can even help find people who are missing or in danger.

One patrol car in Fishers already has this technology. This new idea will allow the police department to monitor the area at all times.

"They all feel safe in this city, and I think that’s going to continue to grow, especially with the technology," said Fishers resident Jarred Ray.

The ACLU has expressed concerns with the technology, saying it could be used to track people's movement.

Chief Gebhart said the scanners will only tell officers if you are in trouble with the law.