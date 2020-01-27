Lafayette officer in deadly shooting returns to duty after board finds he acted within policy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A shooting review board convened by the Lafayette Police Department has determined that the officer involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man earlier this month acted within department policy.

On Monday, LPD announced the review board came to the conclusion that Officer Nathan Stoneking acted within department policy and followed departmental training standards.

At 2:13 p.m. on January 20, Lafayette police responded to the call of a man with a gun at the intersection of South 23rd Street and State Street. The department says they later discovered that Dustin Furr — the man with the gun — was the person who called 911, reporting himself standing at the corner with a loaded handgun.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and located Furr standing on the corner, LPD says.

Officer Jeremy Kennedy was one of the first officers to arrive, and when he approached Furr on foot, Furr pointed a handgun at Officer Kennedy, according to LPD. Kennedy and other officers began negotiations with Furr in an attempt to get him to surrender.

After about 11 minutes, LPD says Furr walked in the direction of Officer Kennedy, raised his gun to shoulder level and pointed it at him. That’s when Officer Stoneking fired his rifle twice, striking Furr two times.

Emergency medical personnel attempted to save Furr’s life, but he died at the scene, according to the department.

LPD says Officer Stoneking has been released from administrative leave and will return to normal patrol duties immediately.

The department says their criminal investigation into the matter has also concluded and will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office.