Indianapolis man wanted for nearly killing girlfriend is arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police arrested an Indianapolis man who was on the run with active warrants related to the abuse that nearly killed his ex-girlfriend.

Last week we told you about Dawann Martin. He was wanted on domestic battery, aggravated battery and strangulation charges.

Those charges stemmed from an incident reported by his ex-girlfriend. Police say he nearly killed her when he beat her and choked her on her birthday.

She was hospitalized and had three facial surgeries and a wrist procedure after the beating.

Authorities tracked Martin to Fort Wayne, and he was arrested over the weekend.

We’re still waiting to learn more from police about how they tracked him down.

If you or someone you love needs help getting out of a violent relationship, here are some resources: