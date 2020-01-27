× Indiana University QB Peyton Ramsey enters transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University quarterback Peyton Ramsey has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by the Indy Star.

After starting every game for the Hoosiers in 2018, redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. beat out Ramsey for the starting job heading into the 2019 season. The two shared playing time until the team announced in November that Penix Jr. would miss the remainder of the season because of a right sternoclavicular joint injury.

Ramsey started the final four games for Indiana, including their bowl game loss to the University of Tennessee.

The redshirt junior finished the 2019 season with a 69.2% completion percentage, 2,227 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He added another 198 yards and six touchdowns with his legs.

Despite the Hoosiers’ success — the team won eight games in a single season for the first time since 1993 — Ramsey has entered the transfer portal, presumably in search of a situation where he is more likely to be named the starter.

The 22-year-old is entering his final season of eligibility.