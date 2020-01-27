× Eva Kor Education Day: We celebrate one of Indiana’s very own 75 years after liberation of Auschwitz

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of Indiana’s very own spent her life educating others about the Holocaust, and now, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is dedicating today, January 27, to Eva Kor.

“Eva Kor was the living embodiment of true compassion. Her example and courage were an inspiration to countless citizens around the world. I’m so pleased to see her story and life lessons being shared across Indiana on #EvaEducationDay,” Holcomb said in a tweet.

Eva Kor was the living embodiment of true compassion. Her example and courage were an inspiration to countless citizens around the world. I’m so pleased to see her story and life lessons being shared across Indiana on #EvaEducationDay. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PitE6IRozW — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 27, 2020

In 2007, Kor helped draft legislation that mandated all public high schools across Indiana educate students about the Holocaust.

Leah Simpson is the director of the Candle’s Holocaust Museum, which Kor founded. She said that proclamation was the final part of Kor’s mission. “It’s always been Eva’s mission to educate all of the children in Indiana. This announcement as well as the DVDs, and the tool kits going to every school in Indiana, just fulfills her dream,” Simpson said.

It’s appropriate that January 27, 2020 is the first Eva Kor Education Day because it also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

If you want to see the documentary based on Eva’s life, “Eva: A-7063,” there is a screening today at the Pike Branch library at 2 p.m. and at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center at 4 p.m.