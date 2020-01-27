Country star Thomas Rhett will bring tour to central Indiana in June

Posted 8:36 am, January 27, 2020, by

2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 (Image Group LA via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country star Thomas Rhett will bring his “The Center Point Road Tour” to central Indiana on Friday, June 5 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets for the show at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center go on sale to the public next Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire and will feature special guests Cole Swindell and HARDY.

Just months since Rhett earned his second consecutive No. One on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in less than two years with “Center Point Road,” which also broke streaming records upon release, the album continues to earn accolades and widespread critical praise.

Rhett co-produced and co-wrote all 16 songs on the record, notching a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album as well being honored as a CMT Artist of the Year and earning multiple CMA, AMA, CMT, People’s Choice, and Teen Choice Award nominations throughout the year.

This show is also a part of the Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket, which is available now at here. You can purchase individual tickets for the show here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.