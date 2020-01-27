× Central Indiana will see a cloudy, cool week

A stubborn area of low-pressure will sit over us and keep skies cloudy through most of the week. We will have cloudy skies overnight with a few flurries and patchy fog through Tuesday morning. We will see a few flurries from the clouds this week nut no accumulation is expected. A stronger storm system, carrying more moisture, will move this way late this week and bring the possibility of a rain/snow mix. We’ll see a significant warm up this weekend and our taste of Spring will last into early next week.

With over five inches of rain, January has already been a wet month. We have had measurable precipitation on 12 of the 27 days this month. We have also had precipitation on all four weekends of the month. Indianapolis is not the only city who has received a surplus of rain this month. Most of central Indiana has seen a soggy January with no snow to speak of.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

Expect a cloudy Tuesday.

Highs will be in the 30s.

So far this has been a mild month.

We have had more than ten inches of snow this season.

We have barely had any snow this month.