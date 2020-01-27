1-month-old boy killed by dog in Lafayette home, police say

Posted 11:41 am, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 11:46AM, January 27, 2020

File photo

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police say a 1-month-old infant died in Lafayette over the weekend after being attacked by a dog.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Greenbush St. An officer arrived on scene and found what the Lafayette Police Department described as a “pit-mixed breed dog” standing over an injured infant.

In order to provide care for the infant, Officer Neil Carin fired a single shot, killing the dog.

The infant was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Julian Connell.

Police say before attacking the infant, the dog had been fighting with another dog, a beagle mix, inside the home. That dog was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Google Map for coordinates 40.431900 by -86.875996.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.