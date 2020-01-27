1 man dead, another critically injured after shooting at club on northwest side of Indianapolis

Posted 4:47 am, January 27, 2020, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is dead, and another person is injured after a shooting outside of a club on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Pony Club Indy around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man on the front porch who had been shot multiple times. They also found a man who appeared to be dead lying in a car to the south of the club.

According to preliminary investigation, IMPD says the person who is dead was a patron at the club causing trouble, and the man shot on the front porch was the club security guard.

IMPD says the patron was causing trouble inside the club, and the security guard had to physically escort him out of the building. Police say he got in his car and drove by, and some gun shots were exchanged.

“It appears that the security guard possibly shot the deceased, but we don’t know that for sure. We do have the weapon of the security officer, but there could have been a second person. We just don’t know as of now,” IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner said.

Medics transported the security guard to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available to us.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.