Reaction to tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Posted 5:17 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 06:19PM, January 26, 2020

A makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant is pictured after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

People from around the world are stunned by the tragic news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday morning when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were headed to a travel basketball game with another player and parent when the helicopter went down.

Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, spent his entire 20-year-career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and was the youngest player to tally 30,000 career points and 6,000 assists. His 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 was the second-most in a single game in NBA history, and on Saturday night, LeBron James passes Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

After the shocking news of Bryant’s death broke, people from around the globe expressed their sorrows and condolences:

