× No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left Sunday to give No. 17 Maryland a 77-76 victory at Indiana.

The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.

Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis’ short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games and were trying to sweep two ranked foes this week.

It was a frenzied finish to a wild game.

Indiana opened the second half in a 45-36 deficit after enduring a 3-point frenzy in the first half, then charged back to open up a 67-59 with 7:34 left and were still up six following Green’s final basket.

But after Smith scored on a layup, he stole the inbound pass and Aaron Wiggins hit a 3 with 55 seconds to go, cutting the deficit to 76-75.

Green then missed a midrange jumper, Wiggins grabbed the rebound and Smith made the winner following a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins put on a 20-minute clinic moving the ball and knocking down 3s. They spent most of the second half scrambling to stay in it and when they got a chance to finally capitalize on a couple big miscues, they took advantage.

Indiana: This loss will be hard to accept for the Hoosiers. After seemingly having it locked up with 85 seconds to go, they made just enough miscues to give it away — on a day they committed a season-low six turnovers, too.

STAT PACK

Maryland: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points, Darryl Morsell finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Eric Ayala had six assists. … After making six of their first nine 3s, the Terrapins wound up 12 of 29. … Maryland pulled off its first season sweep and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since joining the Big Ten. They lost the previous meetings in Bloomington.

Indiana: Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith each had eight rebounds. … Rob Phinisee finished with 10 points and seven assists and Jerome Hunter scored a season-high 12 points. … Indiana went 9 of 19 on 3s and was outrebounded 29-22. … The Hoosiers are 12-2 at home and 3-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts No. 19 on Thursday in the first of two straight home games.

Indiana faces a key test Wednesday at Penn State.