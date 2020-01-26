Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash, TMZ reports

LIVE COVERAGE: IU takes on No. 17 Maryland
Posted 2:52 pm, January 26, 2020, by , Updated at 02:54PM, January 26, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Kobe Bryant promotes his book "Training Camp (The Wizenard Series #1)" at Barnes & Noble Union Square on March 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BN)

CALABASAS, Calif. — NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, according to reports by TMZ.

The tabloid news website says Bryant and at least three others were traveling aboard his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded to the crash but nobody survived. Five people are confirmed dead, TMZ says.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that five people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, but has yet to name the deceased.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

TMZ says Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not among those on the helicopter.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

