LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:40 am, January 26, 2020, by
INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana political insiders reacting to the start of the Senate impeachment trial?

And how are Indiana's senators dealing with the scrutiny?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy and Robin Winston discuss this week's top stories, including the impeachment trial, the quickly approaching 2020 elections and the latest controversy involving Indiana's gaming industry.

Join us again next week at 8:30 on CBS4 - our program also airs every Sunday morning at 9:30 on FOX59, but will only air on CBS4 next week due to Super Bowl programming on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Play, or Stitcher.

