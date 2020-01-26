× Flurries and freezing drizzle are possible Monday morning

A slow-moving area of low-pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley this week. This”cut-off low” will sit over us and keep skies cloudy through most of the week. We will have cloudy skies overnight with flurries and freezing drizzle through Monday morning, so a few slick spots will be possible for the drive to work and school.

We will also have chances for rain and snow showers this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. No accumulation is expected Tuesday or Wednesday but we will carefully watch the late-week system for the possibility of a rain/snow mix.

With over five inches of rain, January has already been a wet month. We have had measurable precipitation on 12 of the 26 days this month. We have also had precipitation on all four weekends of the month.

Lows will be below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Monday.

Wet days have been common this month.

We’ve have had more than five inches of rain this month.

So far this has been a mild month.