Flurries and freezing drizzle are possible Monday morning

Posted 4:45 pm, January 26, 2020, by

A slow-moving area of low-pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley this week. This”cut-off low” will sit over us and keep skies cloudy through most of the week. We will have cloudy skies overnight with flurries and freezing drizzle through Monday morning, so a few slick spots will be possible for the drive to work and school.

We will also have chances for rain and snow showers this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. No accumulation is expected Tuesday or Wednesday but we will carefully watch the late-week system for the possibility of a rain/snow mix.

With over five inches of rain, January has already been a wet month. We have had measurable precipitation on 12 of the 26 days this month. We have also had precipitation on all four weekends of the month.

Lows will be below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Monday.

Wet days have been common this month.

We’ve have had more than five inches of rain this month.

So far this has been a mild month.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.