UPDATE: 2 men arrested after 18-year-old gunned down in Franklin

Posted 7:06 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 05:20AM, January 27, 2020

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Police say tips from the community helped them arrest two suspects in the death of an 18-year-old in Franklin.

Police arrested 20-year-old Emilio Garcia for felony murder, robbery and other charges. They also arrested 21-year old Roger Miller. Police believe he was driving the getaway car, and he is charged with assisting a criminal.

The shooting happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson County.

Medics pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending results of an autopsy scheduled Monday at 2 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators released surveillance photos of a “red Dodge Dart or similar vehicle” that was possibly involved in the crime.

Police arrested the suspects less than a day after releasing the photos. Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran told CBS4 News that tips from the community, “played a huge role” in leading to the arrests.

This is the Franklin Police Department’s first homicide investigation in six years.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Google Map for coordinates 39.481820 by -86.048260.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.