Road crews in Indianapolis work to address slick conditions on roadways

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Crews are working to address slick spots across the Indianapolis area.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has a full callout of the Snow Force patrolling the roads, plowing and salting routes as needed. The crews will continue working into Sunday morning.

The Indy Snow Force viewer is active to track the progress of snow crews through the weather event. The viewer shows were roads have been plowed of snow or addressed with salt.

Additionally, INDOT has crews working across the Indianapolis metro area working to make sure no slick spots develop as temperatures dip around 6 p.m. They will also patrol area highways with a focus on bridge decks, which tend to develop slick spots first.