Podcast Brunch Club comes to Indianapolis

Posted 12:07 pm, January 25, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Podcast listening is on the rise – new research shows in 2019, monthly podcast listeners in the U.S. grew 23%, and weekly listeners grew 29%.

Now, a new club, The Podcast Brunch Club, is launching in Indy to bring together listeners.

Club members listen to a curated episode list focused on a theme and meet up monthly to discuss the listening selections.  Monthly podcast listening selections typically total 2-5 hours.

The club was founded in 2015 by Adela Mirachi, who wanted to expand the solo experience of podcast listening.

“The powerful ideas, thoughts and stories shared in podcast episodes are typically experienced alone and Podcast Brunch Club is an effort to bring community to a typically solitary experience,” Adela says.

While attending the Indianapolis chapter of Podcast Brunch Club is free of charge, registration is required and can be completed at podcastbrunchclub.com/indianapolis.

