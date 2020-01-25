Person shot on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding  person who was shot near the 3300 block of East 10th Street.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Responding officers were able to find the victim who was suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

EMS personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

