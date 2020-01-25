Local infection doctor explains the coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A woman in Chicago is currently fighting the coronavirus in the hospital after traveling from Wuhan, China.

This is the second confirmed case in the states and in both instances, the infected patients had traveled from China.

So far, more than 800 cases of the coronavirus have been reported and at least 26 people have died in China.

According to the CDC, a man in his 30's fell ill after returning home to Washington State following a trip to Wuhan, China.

The second case is out of Chicago and is a woman in her 60’s

The CDC says she had traveled to Wuhan in December and flew home on January 13th.

Both are being treated at their local hospitals.

"Coronaviruses aren’t new to us. They’ve been around for a long time and in fact, they are so common people get them and animals," Infection Control Director at St. Vincent Ascension Christopher Belcher said.

Infection Control Director at St. Vincent Ascension Christopher Belcher says there’s no need to panic, but you should be aware.

"If you’ve come back from China or you have had close contact with someone who came back from China with respiratory systems they should get checked out. They should see if they meet the criteria to be considered a case or suspected case," Belcher said.

Several major airports have set up screenings for people traveling into the states.

"In the past, they have checked temperatures often departing from China. They will check through a camera or directly before you leave the country and on this end, it’s usually a list of questions," Belcher said.

Common symptoms include a runny nose and a headache. The CDC says it could lead to pneumonia or bronchitis.

"We don’t have treatment for any of these and again it’s been over a decade since we had a few outbreaks of coronaviruses in the world," Belcher said.

St. Vincent Ascension and area hospitals are prepared if someone falls ill with the virus.

"We’ve been prepared for it and we’re always prepared for new viruses," Belcher said.

A spokesperson for Franciscan Health released the following statement about the virus: