Indiana State Police looking for recruits for Capitol Police Section

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits for their Capitol Police Section.

The department said Capitol Police Officers are tasked with providing the protection for elected officials, visiting VIPs, and 20,000 state employees and visitors daily along with the enforcement of state laws.

To apply, people must be a United States citizen and be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. They also have to have vision correctable to 20/50 in each eye.

Applicants also have to have a valid driver’s license and be a high school graduate by a diploma or GED. If hired, the trainee would report to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for training on May 11, 2020.

Starting pay for a Capitol Police Section Probationary Officer is $44,497.00 a year. You can submit applications through February 23.