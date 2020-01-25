LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Bonus capture for IMPD officer as nearby dog investigates chase scene

Posted 12:42 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 12:43PM, January 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found more than a suspect after a theft investigation at a grocery store.

The department said officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the near east side for a theft investigation. They were able to locate a suspect and chased them, ending in the suspect’s arrest on preliminary theft and firearm-related charges.

While they were apprehending the suspect, one of the officers was approached by a gorgeous dog. The officer looked for the owner before giving the dog some treats and contacting Indianapolis Animal Care Services, who arrived and took the dog to the shelter.

If anyone recognizes the dog, they can contact Indianapolis Animal Care Services at 317-327-1397.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.