USDA recalls more than 2000 pounds of beef due to possible plastic contamination

More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled because it could be contaminated with clear, thin, pliable plastic.

The recall was issued after Pre Brands LLC. received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall involves ground beef produced on January 6. The following product is subject to recall:

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products have “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Anyone with the recalled ground beef should throw it away, or take it back to where they bought it. Anyone with questions can call Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.