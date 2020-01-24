× Umbrellas needed Friday; light snow to come

Live Guardian Radar showing active weather this Friday morning. A wintry mix is causing another difficult morning in Chicagoland but in Indianapolis we only have rain to worry about today. Scattered showers will continue through the morning across Central Indiana and we did have rain overnight so wet pavement is widespread and could slow you down a bit this morning. No severe weather is anticipated in our area today and most of the rain will just be light. Perhaps up to a half inch of rain is expected total with less than a tenth of that falling last night. Low pressure will continue to slide through so that’ll bring us the wet weather and above average temperatures for Friday but the backside of the system will bring light snow Saturday. Temperatures are just chilly to start but considerably above average. Highs will again climb to the low 40s this afternoon but the gloomy sky will continue and we won’t get rid of the rain anytime soon. Not too much wind but the breeze should kick around the rain a bit. Tomorrow will be a little cooler and light snow will fall. We’re expecting less than an inch of snow to accumulate so no major concerns but often those small amounts can throw people off and be just enough to cause sliding so still be cautious during any drives on Saturday. Not expecting it to be terribly windy but we will feel a little chilly since those temps will be a bit cooler than the last few days. The second half of the weekend looks better than the first half since we’ll dry out. Temperatures will still be a little bit above average and we’ll continue that trend through the next full week. Overnight lows will only drop below freezing for a couple hours at night.