Police issue Silver Alert for Knox County woman

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old woman missing from Knox County.

Barbara J. Risch is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate number UNX195.

She is missing from Vincennes which is 122 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660.