Woman hospitalized after being shot in the face while making a pizza delivery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis delivery driver is in the hospital after being shot on the job.

The shooting took place Thursday night near 21st and Arlington on Indy's east side.

The victim was ambushed and didn't have a chance to get out of her car. One suspect walked up to the driver’s side, while another came up to her passenger’s side and shot through her window, without making any demands to hand over her property.

“They just opened fire on her and started shooting the car up,” said Peggy Johnson. “She felt like it was more that they were trying to kill her than rob her.”

Peggy says her sister quickly hit the gas and drove to a nearby gas station where she called for help.

“She was screaming, ‘Help me Peggy. Help me. Help me,” said Johnson.

Peggy says her sister Michelle Brown is expected to survive, despite being shot in the face.

“They shot her on the side of her face. The bullet went through her ear, so she lost her earlobe,” said Johnson.

Both Peggy and her sister Michelle work for Aunt Polly's Pizza on the east side and both understand the hazards of the job. Police reports show robberies involving delivery drivers are a common occurrence around Indianapolis. In fact, the same victim was robbed delivering pizzas last May.

“It's insane and it's dangerous,” said Johnson. “Why would somebody do something like this? Nothing about this makes sense to me.”

While her sister recovers from her gunshot wound, Peggy hopes the story serves as a warning to delivery drivers everywhere to always be careful of their surroundings.

“I mean if you feel something is not right, the money is not worth it. It's not worth your life,” said Johnson.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the suspects can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.