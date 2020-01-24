LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Pitbull rescued from dog fighting gets second chance as police K-9

Posted 5:41 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48PM, January 24, 2020

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WJW) — An adorable pitbull named Nibbles is getting a second chance at life thanks to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, he’s joining the K-9 division where he’ll help with their “fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County.”

Throw Away Dogs Project had originally rescued Nibbles from a dogfighting ring in Canada.

The group was excited to share the good news about his career in law enforcement.

On Thursday, he got to meet his new partner and based on the photos, it looks like they’re going to get along great!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.