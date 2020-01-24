LIVESTREAM | Big Time Basketball: Hoosiers top Michigan State in Bloomington showdown; Rutgers rising

Lafayette police looking for 12-year-old boy believed to be runaway

Posted 11:41 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 11:46AM, January 24, 2020

Photo of Dantrell Malone courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police in Lafayette are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Dantrell Malone was last seen on Jan. 22 around noon. He’s described as 5’5″ tall, 100 pounds with short, black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be carrying a pink and silver purse.

Police believe Dantrell is a runaway, but may be in danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

