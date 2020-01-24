Kokomo police make 1 arrest, recover stolen guns after reports of shots fired

Adrien Demetrius Smith (booking photo provided by Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) said two stolen guns are off the street after officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night.

Police arrived at the 700 block of South Washington Street on January 21, around 11:31 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

According to KPD, witnesses directed officers to an apartment allegedly involved in the incident.

Police found several spent shotgun shells outside the apartment.

After an investigation, Adrien Demetrius Smith, 18, of Kokomo, was arrested.

KPD said officers recovered two firearms that were previously reported stolen from Kokomo and Ohio.

Smith was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center and charged with criminal recklessness and two counts of theft of a firearm.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).

