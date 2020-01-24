Keystone Art Cinema hosts Lovecraftian nightmare ‘Color Out of Space’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Cult director Richard Stanley makes his long-awaited return to the big screen with Color Out of Space, opening Friday in Indianapolis at Landmark Keystone Art Cinema.

Based on sci-fi and horror legend H.P. Lovecraft’s short story from 1927, the film follows a family confronted with mental and physical transformation after being exposed to otherworldly forces.

Nicolas Cage stars as Nathan Gardner, a struggling family man in Massachusetts entire world begins to change after an alien meteorite crashes in his backyard.

Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Elliot Knight and Tommy Chong also star in SpectreVision’s bizarre tale of a town slowly losing their minds.

Color Out of Space serves as Stanley’s career revival – his first feature film since being ousted from directing The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996).

Stanley was an up-and-coming director in the early 1990s, making a visceral mark with the robot horrors in Hardware (1990) and mysterious murders in Dust Devil (1992).

On the heels of these two films, Stanley was tapped to write and direct an adaptation of the H.G. Wells classic novel, The Island of Dr. Moreau.

The notorious and catastrophic film production that culminated in the firing of Stanley was well documented in Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau (2014).

According to a new interview in The Hollywood Reporter, Color Out of Space is the first installment of a proposed trilogy of Lovecraft material. Stanley said he is currently writing Dunwich Horror, based another short story from the acclaimed author, published in 1928.

Color Out of Space is screening Friday, January 24 through Thursday, January 30 at Keystone Arts Cinema.

View the official trailer of Color Out of Space from RLJE Films: