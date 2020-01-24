Garfield Park to screen ‘Thunder Over Texas’ for Vintage Movie Night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Garfield Park Art Center has announced Thunder Over Texas (1934) as the next featured film at Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, February 1, at 7:00 p.m.
The 1934 film was directed by the legendary director Edgar Ulmer.
Indianapolis film historian Eric Grayson will introduce the film and conduct a Q&A session afterwards.
Grayson hosts the monthly event that proudly boasts: “Real film on real projectors.”
Thunder Over Texas (1934) synopsis:
“This western features actor Guinn Williams as a cowboy who tries to protect a young woman whose father was murdered because he had railroad maps that showed the location of a proposed new line. Now the killers are after her because they think she has the maps.”
Vintage Movie Night admission is $5 and concessions are $1. This is a family-friendly film and there is free parking for the event.
Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Drive.
For more information, go to gpacarts.org or call 317-327-7135.
For more information on Eric Grayson, visit DrFilm.net/blog, check out his website FilmEric.com and follow him on Facebook.
The Vintage Movie Nights for the remainder of 2020 are as follows:
- March: The Toll of the Sea (1922)
- April The Black Pirate (1926)
- May: He Who Gets Slapped (1924)
- June: This Island Earth (1955)
- July: The Kentuckian (1955)
- August: Seventh Voyage of Sinbad (1957)
- September: Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Any More (1944)
- October: House of Frankenstein (1944)
- November: The Battle of Britain (1944)
- December: In Name Only (1937)