Garfield Park to screen ‘Thunder Over Texas’ for Vintage Movie Night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Garfield Park Art Center has announced Thunder Over Texas (1934) as the next featured film at Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, February 1, at 7:00 p.m.

The 1934 film was directed by the legendary director Edgar Ulmer.

Indianapolis film historian Eric Grayson will introduce the film and conduct a Q&A session afterwards.

Grayson hosts the monthly event that proudly boasts: “Real film on real projectors.”

Thunder Over Texas (1934) synopsis:

“This western features actor Guinn Williams as a cowboy who tries to protect a young woman whose father was murdered because he had railroad maps that showed the location of a proposed new line. Now the killers are after her because they think she has the maps.”

Vintage Movie Night admission is $5 and concessions are $1. This is a family-friendly film and there is free parking for the event.

Garfield Park Arts Center is located at 2432 Conservatory Drive.

For more information, go to gpacarts.org or call 317-327-7135.

For more information on Eric Grayson, visit DrFilm.net/blog, check out his website FilmEric.com and follow him on Facebook.

