Chicago woman diagnosed with second confirmed case of coronavirus in US

CHICAGO, Ill. – A woman in Chicago is infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. This is the second confirmed case in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the information during a press briefing on Friday. Authorities believe the case is travel-related. The CDC says the woman traveled to Wuhan in late December and re-entered the U.S. through O’Hare International Airport on January 13.

She is in isolationa at a Chicago hospital, and she is reported to be well and in stable condition. The CDC said she as not ill while traveling and health authorities do not think she spread the virus during that time. They say she has had "limited close contacts" since returning to the U.S.

Screening officially begins for the coronavirus at O’Hare starting today. Thermometers and other medical equipment will be used to test passengers traveling from China.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in the U.S. on Tuesday in Washington state. The man recently traveled to China and arrived back in Seattle on January 15.

The outbreak has been reported in five countries—now including the U.S. Sixty-three people from 22 states are under investigation for the virus, health officials said.