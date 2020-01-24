LIVESTREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings for America if the “Big Game” goes to OT

Posted 7:23 pm, January 24, 2020, by

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) — Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.

The chicken wings restaurant chain is betting this year’s Super Bowl LIV pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers will not go into overtime. If it does, it says it will give free wings to everyone in the U.S. and Canada.

According to B-Dubs, Las Vegas sports betters believe there’s a 10-percent chance the game will go beyond four quarters.

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 2.

