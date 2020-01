× Avon police looking for Indy man who exposed self to girl

AVON, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man wanted out of Hendricks County.

The Avon Police Department said 31-year-old John Curtis Snider is wanted for public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself to a girl in Avon.

Snider is an Indianapolis resident. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 317-262-TIPS.