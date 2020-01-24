× A windy, cold weekend for central Indiana with snow showers

With over five inches of rain, January has already been a wet month. We have had measurable precipitation on 11 of the 24 days this month. We have also had rain on all three weekends of the month and another wet weekend is on the way.

Colder air will move in Friday night and rain will change to snow showers. Light rain and snow showers will continue through Saturday night. A few areas, mainly north of I-70, could get as much as an inch of slushy snow by Sunday morning.

A slow-moving area of low-pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley this weekend. This”cut-off low” will sit over us and keep skies cloudy through early next week.

Wet days have been common this moth.

We have had more than five inches of rain this month.

Dense fog is likely Saturday morning.

Light snow is likely Saturday morning.

Snow will continue Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Saturday.

Snow showers will continue Saturday evening.

Snow showers will taper off Saturday night.

.50″ to 1″ of snow is likely this weekend.

Expect a cloudy, cool Sunday.