2020 Grammy Awards: performers, nominees and controversy

Music’s biggest night returns to CBS this Sunday, Jan. 26.

The 2020 Grammys, hosted again this year by Alicia Keys, kicks off at 7 p.m. with the red carpet special. The show beings at 8.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 62nd Grammy Awards — including the latest on the controversy surrounding the Recording Academy.

Who’s performing?

Aerosmith, along with Run-DMC and Charlie Wilson. The band is also being recognized as the MusiCares Person of the Year for charitable work.

Ariana Grande, who famously decided not to attend last year's show

Grammy newcomers Billie Eilish and Lizzo

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, performing together at the Grammys for the first time

Bonnie Rait, a 10-time Grammy winner, in a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Prine

2020 nominees Camila Cabello, H.E.R, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, and Tyler, the Creator.

Demi Lovato, making a comeback after her 2018 treatment for substance abuse. One week later, she is scheduled to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

Lil Nas X, joined by Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and BTS.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin and YG in tribute to nominee Nipsey Hussle, who killed last year

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile

Who’s nominated?

Newcomers rule this year, led by Lizzo with eight nominations, including all four major categories — song of the year, record of the year, album of the year, and best new artist.

Billie Eilish also has nominations in all major categories. Just 17 when she was nominated, she’s the youngest person ever to be up for the top four.

Lil Nas X has six nominations, including best new artist, record of the year and album of the year.

For the second year in a row, H.E.R. is up for record, song and album of the year.

Also up for some of the big awards: Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Tanya Tucker and Vampire Weekend.

Along with Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo, the candidates for best new artist are Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.

Other tidbits worth mentioning:

This is Lana Del Rey’s first nomination in any of the four biggest categories — a decade after she hit the scene. She’s up for song and album of the year.

Khalid is a six-time nominee but has never won. Will this be his year?

Rosalía is the first artist with almost entirely Spanish album to receive a best new artist nomination.

What’s all the controversy about?

The show will go on with all the usual fanfare, but the Recording Academy’s internal conflicts have been making headlines for more than a week.

The recent drama came to light Jan. 16, when it was announced that Deborah Dugan, president and CEO of the nonprofit Recording Academy, had been placed on administrative leave amid “a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.”

Dugan, the organization’s first female president, had only been in the position for about six months. She was in the process of a “major restructuring” at the Recording Academy to address bias and lack of diversity among winners.

Earlier this week, Dugan filed a discrimination complaint against the Recording Academy that included a number of serious allegations, including sexual harassment and a rigged voting system that allowed board members to give an advantage to artists they were connected to or personally represented.

The Recording Academy has denied all of Dugan’s allegations, calling them “categorically false, misleading and wrong.”