× Wet weather pushing our way

Very active on Guardian Radar this morning. About an inch of snow has fallen in Illinois this morning but we’re expecting this system to bring us in Indiana mainly rain. We’re dry this morning and really only the stateline towns will see any flurries during the morning rush. Mainly, today will be dry. Only isolated rain expected in the afternoon with rain becoming more widespread after 6pm. Temperatures on Thursday will get higher than they were on Wednesday. We should get back above average today with highs in the low 40s but with the overcast sky we’ll still feel rather chilly. The breeze will be out of the south but just a small wind chill factor expected today. Here’s a look at Futureview as we prepare for the rain that’s heading this way. Just isolated rain Thursday afternoon, more scattered showers tonight, and more rain through Friday. Rain totals for the entire event should top off at about a half inch so this will mainly be light and spotty rain with isolated moderate rainfall. On the tail end of this system Saturday, we could get a few flurries but no accumulations and no shoveling. Overnight lows will still feel cold and be near or just below freezing the next six nights. Highs will stay pretty close to normal as they mainly stop in the mid to upper 30s. Our average high this time of year is 36 degrees. Jackets needed and the umbrella for the next couple of days.