Silver Alert: Police searching for 16-year-old girl, 7-month-old son from Crown Point

Posted 4:46 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 04:49PM, January 23, 2020

Caneesha Ellis (left) and Kannon Ellis (right)

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son from Crown Point.

The Crown Point Police Department (CPPD) said the disappearance of Caneesha Ellis, 16, and Kannon Ellis, 7 months, is currently being investigated.

Caneesha is described as 5′ 5″ tall, 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kannon is described 27″ tall, 18 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kannon was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy bear snowsuit.

Officials said they are missing from Crown Point, Indiana which is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Caneesha and Kannon were last seen on Tuesday, January 21, and are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Kannon and Caneesha Ellis, is urged to contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

