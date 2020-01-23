× SILVER ALERT: Authorities in Mishawaka searching for missing 65 year old man

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Gerencser, 65, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with gray balding hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a green and red pullover and blue jeans.

Joseph is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, which is 151 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, January 22, at 5 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph Gerencser, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.