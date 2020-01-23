Seymour youth pastor dies days after coming down with the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Seymour youth pastor died just days after being diagnosed with the flu.

Allison Williams, 36, served as youth minister at Reddington Christian Church and lived in Seymour for more than a decade, reports WLKY.

"In my 34 years in the ministry, she is the best youth minister I've worked with," said Scott Brown, pastor at Reddington Christian Church.

Williams started attending the church in 2008. Three months later, she took the lead on the church’s youth ministry—a role she’d stay in for more than a decade.

During her time as youth minister, the group grew from about a dozen to nearly 100. Brown said Williams dedicated herself to the church’s youth, often going to band, choir, sporting events and other extracurricular activities.

“She made an effort to go to every kid’s event at least twice during the course of the year," Brown told WLKY.

Williams came down with the flu last week. Brown and his wife eventually convinced her to go to the emergency room Monday.

She died at the hospital a short time later. Brown was in disbelief.

"Initially when [the doctor] was talking to me, I didn't really comprehend she had passed. It just didn't click. It didn't seem possible," Brown said.

Brown said Williams and her faith made a tremendous impact on “her kids.”

"If they live out those things she taught them, that's what she would want," he said.

Visitation for Williams is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Reddington Christian Church. Services follow at 7 p.m.