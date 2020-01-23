Second California child molester dies following attack by fellow inmate

Jonathan Watson

CORCORAN, Calif. — Officials say a second convicted child molester has died after being beaten in the head with a walking cane by another inmate last week at a California prison.

They said Wednesday that Graham De Luis-Conti, 62,  was pronounced dead on Sunday at a hospital. He was serving a life prison sentence for aggravated sexual assault on a child under 14.

His death comes just days after David Bobb, 48, died from injuries he sustained in the attack. Bobb died on the way to the hospital after the attack at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. Bobb was also serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Officials say the attacker was 41-year-old Jonathan Watson. He was transferred to Corcoran State Prison from Humboldt County on Sept. 4, 2009, and he was serving time for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

The inmates’ deaths are being investigated as homicides.

