Safe Haven Baby Box at Symour Fire Department takes in surrendered baby

SEYMOUR, Ind. -- The Seymour Fire Department was able to take in a surrendered baby through a donated baby box Thursday.

The baby was surrendered in a baby box at a fire station in Seymour, Indiana Thursday. The Seymour Fire Department was notified by an alarm as soon as the mother opened the outside door to place her baby in the box. Within a minute, the newborn was retrieved and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The box was made available to the community in 2019 when high school senior Hunter Wart raised the money to place the box in the fire station.

“We are proud to have this resource available for the residents of Seymour, Indiana,” said Fire Chief Brad Lucas. “We strive every day to ensure the safety of our residents and this is just a way to ensure the safety of newborns.”

The Seymour box is one of twenty-one active baby boxes in Indiana. Currently, there are a total of 25 baby boxes in three states.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says this is the fifth baby surrendered in a baby box in the past 2 years in Indiana and the third to be surrendered in the past 134 days. Safe Haven Baby Boxes has helped 68 women and infants with safe surrenders, helped with 6 adoption plans, and have referred hundreds to pregnancy crisis centers around the country.

Women considering surrendering their baby can also call the Safe Haven Baby Boxes Crisis Line (1-866-99Baby1) to speak with a licensed counselor. The organization also provides ongoing counseling to women who have surrendered.