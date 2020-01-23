× Remembering Officer David Moore with 10th annual memorial blood drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will hold its tenth annual Officer David S. Moore Memorial Blood Drive.

Officer Moore was fatally shot by Thomas Hardy during a traffic stop in January 2011.

“The initial one was really to recognize his sacrifice,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “It was a terrible tragedy what happened to Officer Moore. We immediately wanted to know what we could do to help out.”

Officer Moore sadly passed away the day after the first blood drive in 2011.

Nine years later, the blood drive now also pays tribute to IMPD Officer Rod Bradway, Officer Perry Renn and Southport Police Lieutenant Aaron Allan who were killed in the line of duty.

Prosecutor Mears says the drive also serves a greater purpose for the people in our community.

“It’s also a good way for our community to say thank you and say we’re here to honor your sacrifice,” said Mears. “Also let officers know who are out still working every single day that we’re here to be supportive of what those officers do and the contribution they make to the community.”

The blood drive kicks off at 9:30 Thursday, January 23rd.

You can donate at the following locations:

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

251 E. Ohio Street

First floor conference room

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Register online here.

Indiana Blood Center Mobile Bus

IMPD Community Engagement Office

4209 North College Avenue, Indianapolis

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Register online here.

Or any Versiti Blood Center of Indiana locations.

More information can be found here.